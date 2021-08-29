Firefighters free person from wreckage after collision in Blackpool today
One casualty had to be freed by firefighters from a vehicle following a collision in Blackpool at lunchtime today.
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 3:23 pm
Updated
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 3:30 pm
A fire crew was called to the incident on Branstree Road in the resort at around 12;20pm.
The crash involved one vehicle and one person had to be released.
A fire brigade spokesman said: "One fire engine from Blackpool attended a road traffic collision on Branstree Road, Blackpool.
"The incident involved one vehicle. Firefighters used a hearth kit and stabilisation equipment at this incident.
"One casualty was conveyed to the hospital by North West Ambulance Service personnel. Crews were in attendance for one hour."
It is not known at present how seriously injured the casualty is.