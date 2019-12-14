Firefighters called to home in Blackpool after chip pan bursts into flames Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say A chip pan burst into flames at a home in Oxford Road, Blackpool, and had to be tackled by firefighters at around 11.50am today. Nobody was hurt, and fire crews were tied up at the scene for around 40 minutes, a spokesman said. Firefighters were called to a home in Oxford Road, Blackpool, shortly before noon on Saturday, December 14, 2019, after a chip pan burst into flames (Picture: Google) Three men arrested for Fleetwood armed robbery only days after bank robbery