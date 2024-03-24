Firefighters called out to tackle a blazing car on Edith Rigby Way in Preston

Firefighters in Preston spent nearly an hour dousing a blazing car on Saturday night.
By Richard Hunt
Published 24th Mar 2024, 10:02 GMT
They were called out at 10.12pm and one fire engine from Fulwood attended the scene at the M55 link road, Edith Rigby Way.

The crew wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

They were in attendance for approximately fifty five minutes.

