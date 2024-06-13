Firefighters called out to make Blackpool town centre building safe as window flaps loose 30ft up
It was feared that if the window or shard of glass fell from the 30ft drop, someone could be seriously hurt or even killed.
Lancashire Police confirmed that the former bed centre premises, on the corner of Church Street and Alfred Street, had been vandalised.
Police joined the firefighters at the scene and liaised with Blackpool Council to cordon off the building while the window was secured by the fire team.
One fire engine attended the scene at 1.15pm yesterday (Wednesday June 12).
A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: “The window was 30ft off the ground and was hanging at a precarious angle, it was loose and a dangerous structure. We used a ladder to access it and make it safe.”
Police said: “It’s a report of criminal damage to a number of windows on the building. Fire service attended to help make the building safe.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.