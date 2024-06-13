The building on the corner of Church Street and Alfred Street. | Google

Firefighters had to ensure a corner building on the edge of Blackpool town centre was safe after vandals caused a broken window to hang dangerously off its hinges.

It was feared that if the window or shard of glass fell from the 30ft drop, someone could be seriously hurt or even killed.

Lancashire Police confirmed that the former bed centre premises, on the corner of Church Street and Alfred Street, had been vandalised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police joined the firefighters at the scene and liaised with Blackpool Council to cordon off the building while the window was secured by the fire team.

The building on the corner of Church Street and Alfred Street | Google

One fire engine attended the scene at 1.15pm yesterday (Wednesday June 12).

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: “The window was 30ft off the ground and was hanging at a precarious angle, it was loose and a dangerous structure. We used a ladder to access it and make it safe.”

Police said: “It’s a report of criminal damage to a number of windows on the building. Fire service attended to help make the building safe.