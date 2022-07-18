Firefighters battle blaze at derelict Blackpool hotel for over three hours

Emergency services were called to a fire at the old Woodley Hotel building in Lansdowne Place at around 5pm on Sunday (July 17).
Eight fire engines from Blackpool, South Shore, Bispham, St Annes, Preston, Fleetwood attended alongside an aerial ladder platform.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels and one jet to extinguish the flames.
Crews were in attendance for approximately three hours and 20 minutes.