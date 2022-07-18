Firefighters battle blaze at derelict Blackpool hotel for over three hours

Firefighters battled a blaze at an empty hotel for over three hours in Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 18th July 2022, 4:17 pm
Updated Monday, 18th July 2022, 4:19 pm

Emergency services were called to a fire at the old Woodley Hotel building in Lansdowne Place at around 5pm on Sunday (July 17).

Eight fire engines from Blackpool, South Shore, Bispham, St Annes, Preston, Fleetwood attended alongside an aerial ladder platform.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels and one jet to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze at a derelict building in Lansdowne Place, Blackpool (Credit: Mark Harper)

Crews were in attendance for approximately three hours and 20 minutes.

Eight fire engines attended alongside an aerial ladder platform (Credit: Mark Harper)
