Fire service deal with a Bispham fire involving garden furniture

Firefighters made the area safe in under an hour.

By Aimee Seddon
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 3:37 pm
Updated Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 3:38 pm

Today, (January 26), one fire engine from Blackpool attended a commercial building fire on Red Bank Road in Bispham, at 14:04 pm

The incident involved garden furniture and a small lean-to at the rear of a commercial property.

A lean- to is a roofed building sharing one wall with a larger building, such as a garage or a shed.

Firefighters used Milwaukee tools and a thermal imaging camera to make the scene safe.

They were in attendance for approximately forty-five minutes.

