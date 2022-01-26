Fire service deal with a Bispham fire involving garden furniture
Firefighters made the area safe in under an hour.
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 3:37 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 3:38 pm
Today, (January 26), one fire engine from Blackpool attended a commercial building fire on Red Bank Road in Bispham, at 14:04 pm
The incident involved garden furniture and a small lean-to at the rear of a commercial property.
A lean- to is a roofed building sharing one wall with a larger building, such as a garage or a shed.
Firefighters used Milwaukee tools and a thermal imaging camera to make the scene safe.
They were in attendance for approximately forty-five minutes.