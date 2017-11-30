Fire forces chip shop to close

A fire broke out in Blackpool’s oldest fish and chip shop.

Staff fled the Cottage Fish and Chip Shop on Newhouse Road, Marton, at 11.30am today after flames were seen coming from the cooking range.

Four fire crews from Bispham, St Annes, South Shore and Forest Gate stations were called to the scene. Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus entered the building, and used an extractor fan to remove the smoke.

Liz Tyler, owner of The Cottage Fish and Chips, said: “We have had a small fire and we are now closed. We’re not actually sure how long we are going to be closed for.

“We are waiting for the engineer to come and check the range and give us the all-clear.

“The manager who was there at the time saw some flames coming out of the range so she got everyone out of the building and called the fire brigade. I don’t know the extent of the damage because we’re not allowed into the building.”

Built in 1856 from cobblestones taken from the beach, The Cottage has been in business as a fish and chip shop since 1920. Famous faces such as Freddie Flintoff, Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders and Status Quo have been seen visiting the famous venue.

Liz said: “It’s going to need a big clean-up operation but fortunately it’s not as bad as people are making out. There is no effect on the outside of the building.

“There’s no structural damage and we are very pleased about that.”