Fire crews tackle early hours garage fire in Bispham
Fire crews were called to tackle a garage fire in Bispham early this morning (Wednesday, November 17).
The 999 call came in at 4.11am and saw crews from Blackpool and Bispham stations called to Carnforth Avenue, off Ashfield Road.
The fire broke out in a garage at the back of a house and firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish it.
Crews worked at the scene for around an hour before returning to their stations.
