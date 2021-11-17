Fire crews tackle early hours garage fire in Bispham

Fire crews were called to tackle a garage fire in Bispham early this morning (Wednesday, November 17).

By Matthew Calderbank
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 12:41 pm
Updated Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 12:42 pm

The 999 call came in at 4.11am and saw crews from Blackpool and Bispham stations called to Carnforth Avenue, off Ashfield Road.

The fire broke out in a garage at the back of a house and firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish it.

Crews worked at the scene for around an hour before returning to their stations.

Crews from Blackpool and Bispham stations tackled a fire at a home in Carnforth Avenue, Bispham shortly after 4am this morning (Wednesday, November 17)

BisphamBlackpool