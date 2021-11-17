Fire crews tackle early hours garage fire in Bispham

The 999 call came in at 4.11am and saw crews from Blackpool and Bispham stations called to Carnforth Avenue, off Ashfield Road.

The fire broke out in a garage at the back of a house and firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish it.

Crews worked at the scene for around an hour before returning to their stations.

Crews from Blackpool and Bispham stations tackled a fire at a home in Carnforth Avenue, Bispham shortly after 4am this morning (Wednesday, November 17)

