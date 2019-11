Have your say

A camper van was badly damaged in a blaze in Blackpool this afternoon.

Fire crews from Bispham, South Shore and Blackpool were called to the incident at just before 3.45pm at the rear of a property in Dickson Road.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus brought the blaze under control using a hose reel and a jet.

The quick work of the fire crews prevented the blaze spreading to nearby commercial premises.

There were no casualties reported.