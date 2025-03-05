Blackpool fire crews tackle cellar blaze in Central Drive

Blackpool fire crews tackled a blaze at a home in Central Drive last night.

Three engines attended the scene which involved a fire in the cellar of a house shortly after 5pm.

No injuries were reported. Firefighters remained on scene for more than two hours as they tackled the flames using a hose reel and dry power extinguisher.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “At 5.05pm, three fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore attended an incident on Central Drive, Blackpool. The fire involved the cellar of a house.

“Firefighters wearing four breathing apparatus used one dry powder extinguisher, one triple extension ladder, one hose reel, one thermal imaging camera, one positive pressure ventilation fan, and small tools to extinguish the fire.

“Crews were in attendance for approximately two hours and ten minutes.”