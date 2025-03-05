Blackpool fire crews tackle cellar blaze in Central Drive
Three engines attended the scene which involved a fire in the cellar of a house shortly after 5pm.
No injuries were reported. Firefighters remained on scene for more than two hours as they tackled the flames using a hose reel and dry power extinguisher.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
A spokesperson for the fire service said: “At 5.05pm, three fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore attended an incident on Central Drive, Blackpool. The fire involved the cellar of a house.
“Firefighters wearing four breathing apparatus used one dry powder extinguisher, one triple extension ladder, one hose reel, one thermal imaging camera, one positive pressure ventilation fan, and small tools to extinguish the fire.
“Crews were in attendance for approximately two hours and ten minutes.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.