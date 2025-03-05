Blackpool fire crews tackle cellar blaze in Central Drive

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 5th Mar 2025, 10:46 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Blackpool fire crews tackled a blaze at a home in Central Drive last night.

Three engines attended the scene which involved a fire in the cellar of a house shortly after 5pm.

No injuries were reported. Firefighters remained on scene for more than two hours as they tackled the flames using a hose reel and dry power extinguisher.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

On-Call Firefighters work part-time and carry a pager to alert them to emergencies in their local area.On-Call Firefighters work part-time and carry a pager to alert them to emergencies in their local area.
On-Call Firefighters work part-time and carry a pager to alert them to emergencies in their local area.

Sign up for our Blackpool Gazette newsletter - unmissable Blackpool news daily.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “At 5.05pm, three fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore attended an incident on Central Drive, Blackpool. The fire involved the cellar of a house.

“Firefighters wearing four breathing apparatus used one dry powder extinguisher, one triple extension ladder, one hose reel, one thermal imaging camera, one positive pressure ventilation fan, and small tools to extinguish the fire.

“Crews were in attendance for approximately two hours and ten minutes.”

Related topics:BlackpoolFireFire service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice