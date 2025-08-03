Fire crews break down door to tackle blaze at Blackpool property as street gets closed off
Watch the dramatic moment when firefighters tackled a blaze that started in a Blackpool property on Sunday afternoon, closing off a residential street.
Footage above shows how fire crews had to break down a door to put out a fire in a property, which locals say had been ‘derelict for around four years’.
The scenes, at around 4:30pm on Sunday 03rd August, show Manchester Road closed off while fire engines dealt with the blaze.
Residents in neighbouring properties had been evacuated, but an anonymous source explained that there didn’t appear to be any casualties at the time, and that the building had been stood empty for some time.
LFRS have been approached for comment.
