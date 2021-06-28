Fire crews tackle Bispham house fire

Engines from Blackpool and Bispham stations were called to the semi-detached home in Ashfield Road where a fire broke out at midnight.

No injuries have been reported.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service initially said the cause was under investigation, but it has since been deemed accidental.

Fire crews from Blackpool and Bispham stations were called to the semi-detached home in Ashfield Road, Bispham after a fire broke out at midnight

A fire service spokesman said: "Two fire engines from Blackpool and Bispham were called to a fire in a semi-detached property on Ashfield Road, Blackpool.

"Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and one ventilation. The cause of the fire is under investigation."

