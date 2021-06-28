Fire crews tackle Bispham house fire
Fire crews were called to a house fire in Bispham this morning (Monday, June 28).
Engines from Blackpool and Bispham stations were called to the semi-detached home in Ashfield Road where a fire broke out at midnight.
No injuries have been reported.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service initially said the cause was under investigation, but it has since been deemed accidental.
A fire service spokesman said: "Two fire engines from Blackpool and Bispham were called to a fire in a semi-detached property on Ashfield Road, Blackpool.
"Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and one ventilation. The cause of the fire is under investigation."
Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.
With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.