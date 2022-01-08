Fire crews called to commercial building fire in Blackpool
Firefighters were called to a commercial building fire in Blackpool town centre on Saturday afternoon.
Four fire engines from Blackpool, South Shore, and Bispham, dealt with the incident in a single-story structure on Bonny Street.
The crews used one hose reel, a thermal imaging camera, and a triple extension ladder to extinguish the fire and were at the scene for 25 minutes.
