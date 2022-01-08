Fire crews called to commercial building fire in Blackpool

Four fire engines from Blackpool, South Shore, and Bispham, dealt with the incident in a single-story structure on Bonny Street.

The crews used one hose reel, a thermal imaging camera, and a triple extension ladder to extinguish the fire and were at the scene for 25 minutes.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four fire engines were called to the scene