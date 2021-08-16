Fire closes road as firefighters warn residents to keep doors and windows closed

Firefighters at the scene in Poulton. Pic: Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

Station Road in Poulton is closed at the junctions with Breck Road and Vicarage Road where the fire service says they have "a number" of engines in attendance.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We currently have a number of fire engines at a commercial premises fire on Station Road in Poulton. If you're nearby and affected by smoke, please close your windows and doors.