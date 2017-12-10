Fire brigade called after three people get stuck in pub lift

Fire engines were called out after reports of three people on a night out getting stuck in a lift.

Engines from Blackpool arrived at the Layton Rakes Weatherspoons pub in Market Street in the early hours of Sunday morning at around 1:30am (December 10).

Once freed from the lift an ambulance was then called for the three individuals, consisting of two men and one woman, as a result of the woman suffering panic attack symptoms.

Paramedics were soon on the scene and took the woman to Blackpool Victoria Hospital as a precautionary measure.