Fire breaks out in Fleetwood home
A fire broke out at a domestic property in Fleetwood today (Wednesday, November 17).
Three fire engines rushed to the home in Highbury Avenue shortly after 2.05am.
Firefighters equipped with two breathing apparatus doused the flames using a water jet.
Crews were at the scene for two hours.
No injuries were reported by the fire service.
Fire safety at home
Here are Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service's top tips to prevent fires at home:
- Make sure that you have at least one working smoke alarm in your property and check it regularly to ensure it is still working properly.
- Know your escape plan should a fire occur, and also consider a plan B
- Take pans off the hob or turn down the heat if you get distracted or called away from the cooker
- Keep portable heaters at least one metre away from furniture and other flammable items.
- Do not overload extension leads or adapters and check wires to ensure they are in good working order.
- Put cigarettes out carefully before going to bed.
- If you have a fire, get out, stay out and call 999.
To find out more, visit the LFRS website by clicking HERE.
