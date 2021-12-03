Fire breaks out in first floor flat in Blackpool

One person received "precautionary checks" after a fire broke out inside a flat in Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 9:40 am

Two fire engines from Blackpool attended the flat in Peter Street at around 11.40pm on Thursday, December 2.

The fire involved a first floor flat approximately 5x10m in size.

Firefighters equipped with two breathing apparatus used one positive pressure ventilation unit, a hearth kit, lighting, and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the flames.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

One casualty received precautionary checks.

Crews were in attendance for approximately two hours.

Read More

Read More
Suspected drug driver arrested after woman in her 80s injured in serious Blackpo...

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.

A fire broke out in a flat in Peter Street, Blackpool
Blackpool