Fire breaks out in first floor flat in Blackpool
One person received "precautionary checks" after a fire broke out inside a flat in Blackpool.
Two fire engines from Blackpool attended the flat in Peter Street at around 11.40pm on Thursday, December 2.
The fire involved a first floor flat approximately 5x10m in size.
Firefighters equipped with two breathing apparatus used one positive pressure ventilation unit, a hearth kit, lighting, and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the flames.
One casualty received precautionary checks.
Crews were in attendance for approximately two hours.
