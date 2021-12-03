Fire breaks out in first floor flat in Blackpool

Two fire engines from Blackpool attended the flat in Peter Street at around 11.40pm on Thursday, December 2.

Firefighters equipped with two breathing apparatus used one positive pressure ventilation unit, a hearth kit, lighting, and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the flames.

