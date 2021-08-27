Fire breaks out in bedroom of domestic property in Blackpool
Firefighters rushed to a home in Blackpool after a bedroom caught alight.
Two fire engines from Blackpool rushed to the scene in Cherry Court at around 2.10am today (August 27).
The fire involved a bedroom of a domestic property.
Firefighters used a positive pressure ventilation unit to clear the building of smoke.
One casualty was assessed and left in the care of the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS), the fire service said.
Crews were in attendance for around 25 minutes.
