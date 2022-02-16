Shoppers evacuated after fire breaks out in bakery section of Asda supermarket in Fleetwood

Two fire engines from Fleetwood promptly arrived at the store in Dock Street after the alarm was raised at around 11.05am today (Wednesday, February 16).

The incident reportedly involved an oven that had caught fire in the bakery section.

Firefighters used a pressure ventilation unit and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the flames.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shoppers and staff were evacuated after a fire broke out at the Asda supermarket in Fleetwood. (Credit: Google)

No injuries were reported.

Crews were in attendance for an hour and ten minutes.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.﻿