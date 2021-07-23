Fire breaks out at home in Fleetwood

Emergency crews were called to a fire at a domestic property in Fleetwood today (July 23).

By Sean Gleaves
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 7:51 pm
Updated Friday, 23rd July 2021, 7:54 pm

Two fire engines from Fleetwood and Bispham attended the scene in Hodder Avenue shortly before 2.40pm.

Firefighters equipped with two breathing apparatus used one hose reel and a positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Two fire engines from Fleetwood and Bispham attended the scene.

Crews were in attendance for one hour.

Read More

Read More
Man suffers 'serious head injury' after being punched outside Blackpool bar

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.

FleetwoodBispham