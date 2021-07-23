Fire breaks out at home in Fleetwood
Emergency crews were called to a fire at a domestic property in Fleetwood today (July 23).
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 7:51 pm
Updated
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 7:54 pm
Two fire engines from Fleetwood and Bispham attended the scene in Hodder Avenue shortly before 2.40pm.
Firefighters equipped with two breathing apparatus used one hose reel and a positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.
No injuries were reported.
Crews were in attendance for one hour.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.