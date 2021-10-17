Fire breaks out at Harts Amusements in Bispham as investigation into cause launched

An investigation was launched after emergency services rushed to extinguish a fire at Harts Amusements in Bispham.

By Sean Gleaves
Sunday, 17th October 2021, 4:16 pm
Four fire engines responded to an incident at Harts Amusements in Bispham.

A fire "involving a window" broke out at Harts Amusements on the corner of Red Bank Road and Queen's Promenade on Sunday (October 17).

Four fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham and South Shore were called to the scene shortly after 10.25am.

Firefighters equipped with two breathing apparatus used one hose reel to extinguish the flames.

"No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation," a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

A cordon was put around the building while emergency services attended the scene.

Firefighters at the scene.
