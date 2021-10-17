Fire breaks out at Harts Amusements in Bispham as investigation into cause launched

Four fire engines responded to an incident at Harts Amusements in Bispham.

A fire "involving a window" broke out at Harts Amusements on the corner of Red Bank Road and Queen's Promenade on Sunday (October 17).

Four fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham and South Shore were called to the scene shortly after 10.25am.

Firefighters equipped with two breathing apparatus used one hose reel to extinguish the flames.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation," a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

A cordon was put around the building while emergency services attended the scene.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.

A cordon was put in place around the building while emergency services attended.