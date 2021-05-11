Fire at Lainés Bakery in Blackpool was accidental as business remains closed

Lainés Bakery, at the junction of Church Street and Oxford Road, caught fire on Monday, May 3 triggering an emergency response from the resort's fire crews.

Fire engines from Blackpool, South Shore and Bispham stations were sent to incident at around 7.50pm.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire which started after the bakery's oven caught fire.

Lainés Bakery remains closed following the fire on May 3. Picture by Steven King

Pictures from the scene showed flames engulfing the extractor fan at the rear of the bakery, where firefighters climbed onto the roof of a first floor extension to tackle it.

No injuries were reported and following an investigation by officials Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) the incident was declared as accidental.

A spokesman for LFRS said the exact cause could not be found but no foul play was suspected.

The bakery remains closed following the fire, in which staff thanked the fire service.

In a post on the bakery's Facebook page, it said: "Luckily nobody was hurt, but we are going to be out of action for a little while.

"We’re not sure how long for but we will keep you posted and hope to be back as soon as we can.

"We want to say a huge thank you to the guys at Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service for getting things under control, we definitely owe you a pie or two when we reopen."

The bakery said it will update customers on Facebook about its reopening.

The bakery was contacted for further comment.

