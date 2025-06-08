Eight at Gazegill

A Lancashire business has won a prestigious VisitEngland award in the ‘New Tourism Business of the Year’ category.

Promising visitors a ‘true farm-to-fork experience’, Eight at Gazegill by Doug Crampton located in Rimington, Clitheroe landed the bronze medal in the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2025, which highlight the very best of England’s outstanding tourism industry.

Coming in third place behind Ad Gefrin Anglo-Saxon Museum & Whisky Distillery in Northumberland and Eureka! Science + Discovery in Merseyside, Eight is a fine dining restaurant nestled at the foot of Pendle Hill in East Lancashire.

Located on a working farm, the establishment offers seasonal ingredients and menus inspired by the surrounding landscape, the restaurant also serves items foraged from local meadows, moorland, and hedgerows, with chefs working in harmony with the seasons.

The prestigious VisitEngland Awards for Excellence have been running for more than 30 years, with this year’s winners selected from hundreds of tourism businesses across England including hotels, self-catering accommodation, B&Bs, glamping operators, attractions, restaurants, pubs, and museums

“These annual Awards are an opportunity to applaud and showcase the businesses and individuals who provide outstanding customer service and continuously improve their products and offer for visitors,” said VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes.“This year’s winners show just how varied and diverse our industry is and what makes it great.

“Competition this year was fierce, reflecting the excellence evident across each category and I congratulate all the 2025 winners, and especially those who won Gold, an achievement cementing their place as the standard bearers of our world-class tourism industry.”