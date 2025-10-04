The final elements of the St Annes Square transformation are set to be completed over the coming weeks, as Fylde Council continues to enhance the town centre for residents, shoppers and visitors.

More than 140 coastal-hardy plants have been added to flower beds around the Square, chosen to thrive in the seaside climate.

The vibrant, salt-tolerant varieties are designed to provide year-round colour and make the space an inviting destination for families and businesses alike.

The final elements of the St Annes Square transformation are set to be completed over the coming weeks | Fylde Council

Councillor Karen Buckley, Leader of Fylde Council, said: “I’m keen for the works to be finally complete and all barriers gone from the Square, ready for its regular use for markets and events.

“These finishing touches are taking a little longer than anticipated but are important to ensure accessibility for all our residents and visitors so that everyone can enjoy the Square.”

Next on the agenda is the installation of atmospheric street lighting and innovative strip lighting on benches, which will illuminate the Square in the evenings and create a warm, welcoming environment.

The project will also see new handrails added to both the north and south side steps, along with the installation of two single stone seats in the stone benching area.

Pavement lifting is planned to ensure level, safe access for all.

Newly painted parking spaces on the south side will give clear guidance to drivers, while a traffic regulation order from Lancashire County Council will prevent vehicles from waiting or parking on the newly refurbished pavements.