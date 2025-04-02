Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Detailed plans for Blackpool's £65m Multiversity education campus have got the go ahead after the council's planning committee voted unanimously in favour of the proposals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The only potential change to the final designs are to consider enlarging a canopy to make the main entrance more prominent, which would also reflect the architecture of the DWP hub built on Cookson Street.

Aerial view of the proposed multiversity | Blackpool Council

Following the decision, Planning Chairman Coun Dave Flanagan said: "What is very exciting about this development is it will boost social mobility for young people in Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know too many of our young people in Blackpool face barriers to good education and jobs so hopefully the Multiversity will tackle this by bringing quality education to the heart of our community, making it accessible to everyone regardless of background.

"It's about creating pathways, so on balance I think this investment is exactly the kind of development our town and young people deserve."

An artists impression of how the Multiversity in Blackpool will look | nw

The scheme will see George Street closed to traffic to create a landscaped public plaza, while Charles Street will be used for parking.

Coun Flanagan said while there were some challenges around the infrastructure he felt "the robust measures which have been put in place" were sufficient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mainly five-storey building due to open in September 2027, will be part of Blackpool and the Fylde College and cater for up to 3,500 staff and students including adult learners.

Susan Parker, head of development management at Blackpool Council, told the meeting modelling had shown alternative routes for traffic following the closure of George Street although some roads would need upgrading.

She added the building had been designed to a high quality with features including floor to ceiling glazing, a cycle store on the ground floor, a roof garden and landscaping on Charles Street and the George Street Plaza.

The committee voted in favour of the application, which is for the first phase of the Multiversity, with final approval delegated to Ms Parker providing all the conditions are met.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second phase of the scheme, which has outline planning permission, would allow future expansion of the Multiversity or could be used as office space for the Talbot Gateway. In the short term, the space will be used as a temporary car park until funding is secured for the second phase.