Final go ahead for exciting plans for Multiversity and new public plaza in the heart of Blackpool
The only potential change to the final designs are to consider enlarging a canopy to make the main entrance more prominent, which would also reflect the architecture of the DWP hub built on Cookson Street.
Following the decision, Planning Chairman Coun Dave Flanagan said: "What is very exciting about this development is it will boost social mobility for young people in Blackpool.
"We know too many of our young people in Blackpool face barriers to good education and jobs so hopefully the Multiversity will tackle this by bringing quality education to the heart of our community, making it accessible to everyone regardless of background.
"It's about creating pathways, so on balance I think this investment is exactly the kind of development our town and young people deserve."
The scheme will see George Street closed to traffic to create a landscaped public plaza, while Charles Street will be used for parking.
Coun Flanagan said while there were some challenges around the infrastructure he felt "the robust measures which have been put in place" were sufficient.
The mainly five-storey building due to open in September 2027, will be part of Blackpool and the Fylde College and cater for up to 3,500 staff and students including adult learners.
Susan Parker, head of development management at Blackpool Council, told the meeting modelling had shown alternative routes for traffic following the closure of George Street although some roads would need upgrading.
She added the building had been designed to a high quality with features including floor to ceiling glazing, a cycle store on the ground floor, a roof garden and landscaping on Charles Street and the George Street Plaza.
The committee voted in favour of the application, which is for the first phase of the Multiversity, with final approval delegated to Ms Parker providing all the conditions are met.
A second phase of the scheme, which has outline planning permission, would allow future expansion of the Multiversity or could be used as office space for the Talbot Gateway. In the short term, the space will be used as a temporary car park until funding is secured for the second phase.
