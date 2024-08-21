Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Music fans are being offered the last chance to grab tickets for a popular festival being attended by Happy Mondays star Bez.

The well-known DJ, Dave Sweetmore, will host the festivities at Blackpool Cricket Club’s annual festival.

The festival will take place on August 24 at the club next to Stanley Park, Barlow Crescent, FY3 9EQ. It will run from 12pm to 9:30pm, with the last entry at 6pm.

Last year, the event sold out entirely, and with the final few ticket remaining, music fans are being urged to grab theirs before it is too late.

Tickets can be purchased here.

The festival will feature Happy Mondays star Bez, who will also play his own DJ set during the event.

Festival goers can expect live music, a VIP area, a food court, outside bars, fairgrounds, a bouncy castle, face painters, and more.

The event will raise money for the cricket club.

The lineup for the event is:

Dave Sweetmore (12-12:30 pm)

Stereophonics Tribute Band: Phonics (12:30 - 13:00)

Happy Mondays Tribute Band: Appy Mondays (13:00 - 14:30)

Killers Tribute Band: The Fillers (14:30 - 15:30)

Arctic Monkeys Tribute: Band Artic Monkeyz (15:30 - 16:30)

BEZ Happy Mondays DJ Set (16:30 - 17:30)

Stone Roses Tribute: The Resurrection (17:30 - 18:30)

Kasabian Tribute Band: Kazabian (18:30 - 19:30)

Gerry Cinnamon Tribute: Gerry Cinnamon Experience (19:30 - 20:30)

Oasis Tribute Band: The Oasis Experience (20;30 - 21:30)