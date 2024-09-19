Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Latest figures show more shoppers are visiting Blackpool's Houndshill Shopping Centre where a new department store opened last year.

But calls have been made for a disused entrance to the centre to be re-opened in order to help boost footfall even further.

Houndshill Shopping Centre | Local Democracy Reporting Service

A report to a meeting of Blackpool Council on Wednesday, September 18 says the latest available figures from July show footfall had increased to 536,000 compared to 510,000 for the same time the previous year.

Figures for the year to date show footfall is 10 per cent ahead of 2023 at nearly 3.4 million, which is also 13 per cent higher than 2022.

The Houndshill has been owned by the council since 2019 when it bought it for £48m. Its anchor store - Debenhams - closed in May 2021, and was replaced with Frasers at the end of 2023, along with its other brands Flannels and Sports Direct.

