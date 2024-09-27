Figures reveal most commonly reported crimes in each neighbourhood in and around Blackpool

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Sep 2024, 19:23 BST

Latest figures have revealed the most commonly reported crimes in each neighbourhood in and around Blackpool.

Police.uk used official statistics from Lancashire Police to break down the the most reported crimes in July.

The figures are broken down into separate neighbourhoods to make it easier to see what crimes have been reported.

Take a look at our gallery below:

1. Talbot

263 crimes were reported in July. The most reported crimes were: Violence and sexual offences - 91 | Anti-social behaviour - 80 | Other theft - 16 | Burglary - 14 | OpenStreetMap

2. Layton with Park

239 crimes were reported in July. The most reported crimes were: Violence and sexual offences - 89 | Anti-social behaviour - 79 | Criminal damage and arson - 19 | Shoplifting - 14 | OpenStreetMap

3. Squiresgate, Highfield & Stanley

163 crimes were reported in July. The most reported crimes were: Anti-social behaviour - 53 | Violence and sexual offences - 50 | Shoplifting - 15 | Other theft - 11 | OpenStreetMap

4. Brunswick

136 crimes were reported in July. The most reported crimes were: Violence and sexual offences - 55 | Anti-social behaviour - 42 | Other theft - 11 | Criminal damage and arson - 8 | OpenStreetMap

5. Waterloo

133 crimes were reported in July. The most reported crimes were: Violence and sexual offences - 42 | Anti-social behaviour - 39 | Other theft - 15 | Vehicle crime - 11 | OpenStreetMap

6. Poulton-le-Fylde

124 crimes were reported in July. The most reported crimes were: Violence and sexual offences - 50 | Anti-social behaviour - 35 | Public order - 8 | Criminal damage and arson - 6 | OpenStreetMap

