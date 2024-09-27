Police.uk used official statistics from Lancashire Police to break down the the most reported crimes in July.

The figures are broken down into separate neighbourhoods to make it easier to see what crimes have been reported.

Take a look at our gallery below:

1 . Talbot 263 crimes were reported in July. The most reported crimes were: Violence and sexual offences - 91 | Anti-social behaviour - 80 | Other theft - 16 | Burglary - 14

2 . Layton with Park 239 crimes were reported in July. The most reported crimes were: Violence and sexual offences - 89 | Anti-social behaviour - 79 | Criminal damage and arson - 19 | Shoplifting - 14

3 . Squiresgate, Highfield & Stanley 163 crimes were reported in July. The most reported crimes were: Anti-social behaviour - 53 | Violence and sexual offences - 50 | Shoplifting - 15 | Other theft - 11

4 . Brunswick 136 crimes were reported in July. The most reported crimes were: Violence and sexual offences - 55 | Anti-social behaviour - 42 | Other theft - 11 | Criminal damage and arson - 8

5 . Waterloo 133 crimes were reported in July. The most reported crimes were: Violence and sexual offences - 42 | Anti-social behaviour - 39 | Other theft - 15 | Vehicle crime - 11