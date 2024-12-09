We take a look inside the Froth Me Silly hot chocolate stall at Christmas By The Sea, in a festive video package.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watch as mobile coffee barista, Linda Roberts, makes one of the festive drinks on offer at Blackpool’s Christmas By The Sea. In the short clip, Linda, who owns Froth Me Silly with her husband Mark, explains that the annual event on the Tower Headlands has been a lifeline for small businesses - adding that it’s also a ‘cheery’ and ‘fantastic’ atmosphere to work in.

Mark and Linda Roberts, Froth Me Silly at Blackpool's Xmas By The Sea | Lucinda Herbert

The video takes a look at some of fairground rides, festive lights, and food and drink stalls across the seaside winter attraction, as Linda tells Shots! TV: “People come to Blackpool for a good time. There’s something for everyone, from the teacups for little kids, to the huge rides for bigger kids and adults.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas By The Sea as it begins to light up during a winter sunset. Still taken from Bright Nights: The Glow Before Christmas | Lucinda Herbert

The family-run business serve real barista coffee, and other drinks and cakes, at events across the Fylde Coast - but they say that Christmas By The Sea has made a huge difference for them. Linda adds: “Winter events are scarce, and you’re battling with the weather. Christmas markets are fantastic but they’re only one day of trading, so this gives us a leap forward in the winter. Not only that, it’s so happy and cheery to be down here. We’re thoroughly enjoying it.”

Scream Theatre School pupils perform at the opening of Christmas By The Sea. Still taken from Bright Nights: The Glow Before Christmas | Lucinda Herbert

As well as children’s drinks and a full festive menu, Froth Me Silly are also serving ‘puppuccino’s’ for the first time - and are even taking photos of their canine customers so they can share them on social media at the end of the season. Linda adds: “One of my favourite things this year for us has been seeing our customers bring their dogs down for our puppuccinos.’

The Christmas By The Sea celebrations will run until the same date as the Blackpool Illumination season which is January 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

German Sausage hut at Christmas By The Sea, with fake snowfall | Lucinda Herbert

The short clip above is taken from a 30 minute show called Bright Nights: The Glow Before Christmas. Join the Shots! TV team on a journey through the incredible world of Christmas lights—capturing the warmth, the artistry, and the heart-warming stories behind the brilliance that brightens the season. The programme includes sections about Blackpool’s Christmas By The Sea, and a look at what happens when the luxurious Langdale hotel and spa gets transformed for the festive period.

The festive TV show also includes a trip to "Mischief at the Mansion" - a magical immersive Christmas experience at Harewood House, created by Studio McGuire, led by Davy & Kristin McGuire, and a light show at Sheffield Cathedral.

Watch the Bright Nights: The Glow Before Christmas here on the Shots! TV Video On Demand website. You can also find us on Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565.