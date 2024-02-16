Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The RSPCA says potential owners must research the needs of small pets after being called out to rescue abandoned ferrets and guinea pigs in two separate incidents.

The charity’s rescuers were called out to the abandonments in Lancashire and nearby Greater Manchester. Three ferrets were left in an under-sized cage in Blackburn and two long-haired guinea pigs were dumped in a box at Wythburn Road in Middleton.

Animal Rescue Officer (ARO) Connie Brown investigated the abandonment of three ferrets, who were left in a small cage at Aberdare Close in Blackburn on Saturday, February 3.

The rodents, two female and a male, were found by a local resident, who placed them in a shed for their safety after he spotted the cage being kicked around the street by a youngster.

The officer made enquiries on the street and put up a poster, but no-one has come forward to claim the pets.

Connie said: “Fortunately, the ferrets were healthy, but they were in a cage which was far too small for them and they didn’t have any water.

“They are very tame and pleasant young ferrets who look like they are well used to being handled as they didn’t bite.

“It is sad that they have been found like this and maybe an owner has been struggling with their upkeep or hasn’t had the experience to look after them, but it is no excuse to leave animals in this manner.”

The ferrets underwent health checks and were neutered and vaccinated at RSPCA Greater Manchester Animal Hospital before they were taken to a specialist ferret rescue in the South Cheshire area, from where they will be rehomed.

In a separate incident two male guinea pigs were discovered dumped in a box at Wythburn Road in Middleton by a resident while putting out her bins at around 3pm on Monday, February 5.

They were both suffering with matted fur and after they were collected by RSPCA Inspector Alex Ashton they underwent treatment at Greater Manchester Animal Hospital.

The two small pets, now named Horace and Spike, have made a good recovery and are now in the care of the RSPCA.

The RSPCA officers who attended the incidents suspect that either those giving them up didn’t have the expertise to care for them - or were struggling with the costs.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “This was very distressing to see as the guinea pigs were left in the street in a poor condition.

They are long-haired guinea pigs and their coats hadn’t been looked after - they had to have them shaved off at our hospital."