Plans to fit solar panels to a building close to Blackpool Airport have been agreed providing there is no risk to pilots flying overhead.

A scheme to install 300 solar panels to the roof of a building at Aviation Point on Amy Johnson Way has been given the go ahead by Blackpool Council.

But concerns were raised by the nearby airport about possible glare from the panels impacting pilots operating in the area.

However a Glint and Glare assessment has shown there would be no impact and the airport did not object to the application for which prior approval was granted. If glare from the solar panels became a problem in the future, action could still be taken to resolve it.

A council report setting out the decision says: "Blackpool Airport have requested a Glint and Glare assessment to ensure there would be noimpact on the safe operation of the airport or impact on pilots operating in the area.

"This document has been provided and confirmed as acceptable by Blackpool Airport. The airport have suggested a condition requiring the operator of the solar panels to stop their usage if glare becomes an issue, however under Article 221 of the Air Navigation Order a mechanism already exists to address glare post hoc if it emerges as a problem.

"As such, it is not considered necessary to repeat this in a planning condition. Overall and on balance, it is considered that prior approval can be granted in relation to external appearance, particularly impact from glare."

It is also hoped to develop 25 hectares of land south of the main runway at the airport itself to create a solar farm which would help reduce its energy bills.

Documents were submitted last August to Fylde Council for the scheme which would mean the loss of one of the airport's two runways, which is much less used for flights.