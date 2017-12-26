Faulty light sparks emergency call-out in Blackpool

Firefighters were called out to reports of smoke in flat above a clothes shop in Blackpool, say fire services.

Crews were called out to Bank Hey Street just before 11am on December 26 after a faulty light fitting began to smoulder.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Smoke was detected in a flat above a shop and the property and shop were evacuated.

"Four fire engines and crews two from Blackpool, one Bispham, one South Shore responded to the 999 call.

"Firefighters located the source as a faulty fluorescent light fitting and used a toolkit to isolate the fitting and a thermal imaging camera to ensure there was no spread of fire or smouldering wiring."

Nobody was injured during the incident.