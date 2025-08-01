A man who groomed a 14-year-old girl online before arranging to meet her in Blackpool has been jailed.

Ben Bryan, 34, began messaging the girl on platforms including Roblox and Snapchat despite being told she was only 14.

He told her he loved her and arranged to meet her in person.

The pair were stopped by police on October 20 last year when officers noticed Bryan’s car had a defective light and no MOT.

The vehicle was pulled over on Clifton Drive North and officers raised concerns about the girl in the passenger seat.

An investigation revealed that Bryan had been in communication with the girl for some time.

He had exposed himself to her and engaged in sexual activity in her presence.

Bryan was arrested and later charged with multiple child sex offences including grooming, child abduction, non-penetrative sexual activity, causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, engage in sexual activity in the presence of a child and engaging in sexual communication.

He pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court and was sentenced to six years and six months in prison.

He was also made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, a restraining order and ordered to sign the sex offenders register.

Det Chief Laura Buckley, of Blackpool Child Protection, said: “Bryan knew how young his victim was yet continued to groom her for his own perverted sexual desires.

“His victim has shown an incredible level of strength and bravery throughout the investigation, and we can only commend her for that. I hope she can now begin to move forward with her life knowing that Bryan is behind bars.

“If you are reading this, and you recognise the signs of grooming, or a sexual offence that may be happening to you, please know that we will listen to your report, we will thoroughly investigate, and we will do all we can to get you justice.”