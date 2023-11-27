Father Christmas will be visiting Blackpool Zoo this December

Santa will be visiting a magical treehouse grotto outside Blackpool Zoo’s Children’s Farm this December.

He will be welcoming children, along with his special elves, on the 9th, 10th, 16th and 17th December and then every day from the 18th right up until Christmas Eve.

Costing just £20 per child, tickets include admission into the zoo, an animal-themed gift, a free hot chocolate and an audience with Santa himself.

The event, which was a sell out in 2022, promises an experience to remember and is something a little different for little ones to enjoy this Christmas.

Nicola Benstead, PR and Marketing Coordinator at Blackpool Zoo, said: “What better way to meet Santa than as part of a day out in 37 acres of winter wonderland.

“We have lots of animals associated with Christmas for children to visit while they are here including reindeer, donkeys and camels.

“There are also hundreds of other species including lions, tigers, elephants, gorillas, orangutans and much more to see.

“Winter really is a beautiful time to get out and about round the zoo and, with lots of lovely Christmas food on the horizon, it is a great way to keep fit and get those steps in!”

Accompanying adults will require a zoo admission ticket (paid or zoo member) and tickets for child zoo members are discounted to £10.00 per child. Under 3s are discounted to £10.00.

For more information, terms and conditions and to buy tickets, which must be purchased online, visit https://www.blackpoolzoo.org.uk/santa.