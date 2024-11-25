Get ready for the most magical time of the year as Santa’s Grotto arrives at Houndshill Shopping Centre, Blackpool on Saturday, November 30, so don’t forget to mark your calendars and bring the whole family for an unforgettable visit with Santa Claus himself!

Santa and his Elves have taken time out of their busy Christmas schedules to visit Houndshill Shopping Centre every weekend in December, Monday 23rd December and on Christmas Eve and this Saturday, November 30 they are joined by The Grinchie and Elf who will be causing mayhem and merriment and spreading festive mischief with appearances at: 10:30am | 11:30am | 1:30pm | 2:30pm when they will be playing fun-filled games to win Christmas goodies, including shopping centre gift cards!

Emma Threlfall, Centre Manager at Houndshill Shopping Centre, comments: “Christmas is such a magical time and we love seeing children in the centre get excited when they know Santa is in town.

"We hope that our Christmas activities help keep the kids entertained, get everyone feeling jolly and make the holiday season unforgettable for families, as well as raising money for Counselling in the Community Charity.

"We have also extended our Thursday opening times until 8pm every Thursday in December (including December 19) and on Monday, December 23 to give our customers more time to shop for Christmas gifts!!”

Houndshill Grotto, located on the Lower Mall is open from 10:30am – 4pm (with a 30-minute break at 1pm) on the following dates : Saturday 30th November, Sunday 1st December, Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th December, Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th December, Saturday 21st, Sunday 22nd, Monday 23rd December and on Christmas Eve (10am till 2.30pm).

Admission/Donation: £5 per child, which includes a festive gift bag from Santa. 100% of proceeds go to Counselling in the Community Charity. Please note, the grotto operates on a first-come, first-served basis and may close early if it reaches capacity. Arrive early to avoid disappointment!