Fatal Cleveleys house fire: everything we know so far as the investigation continues

What did the incident involve?

On Saturday, July 30, six fire crews were called to the blaze which broke out in Gorse Avenue, off Ingleway, shortly after 9am.

Fire engines from Fleetwood, Bispham, Blackpool, South Shore and St Annes attended the incident, as well as an aerial ladder platform from Preston.

The scene of the fatal Gorse Avenue fire in Cleveleys yesterday (Sunday July 31)

An air ambulance was also called to the scene and landed on the playing fields at nearby North Drive Park.

Were there any casualties?

Paramedics attended to a man in his 50s but he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

He has not been named at this stage but his family have been informed.

What have Lancashire Police said?

On Saturday, a spokesman for the force said: "We were called to Gorse Avenue, Thornton Cleveleys, at 9.13am on Saturday (July 30) to reports of a fire at a house.

"A man in his 50s was treated at the scene. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was sadly pronounced deceased at the property.

"His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

"A joint investigation will now be carried out by police and the fire service."

When approached today, the Police said there had not been any update to what we already know, but they will be in touch if any developments do occur.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 0450 of July 30, 2022.

What did Lancashire Fire and Rescue say?

A fire service spokesman said over the weekend: “Six fire engines from Fleetwood, Bispham, Blackpool, South Shore and St Annes, and an aerial ladder platform from Preston attended a fire involving two houses on Gorse Avenue in Thornton Cleveleys.

"Firefighters used two jets and one hose reel to bring the fire under control.

"One casualty was rescued from one of the properties.

"Two fire engines and the aerial ladder platform remain at the incident damping down any remaining hotspots.

“A joint investigation with Lancashire Police is underway.”

What did the North West Ambulance Service say?

Today they confirmed to the Gazette that the two casulties mentioned by the Police and Fire Service were the same person.

A spokersperson from NWAS said: “There were no other casualties involved in this incident, just the male as detailed”

How can you help?

Hunters Kitchen bakery in Cleveleys has launched a fundraiser for the families whose homes were destroyed by the blaze.

Today (August 1) the bakery, opposite the tramway in Crescent West, will be selling cupcakes for £2 each with all money raising going towards the two affected families.

There will also be a donation box throughout the day.

Staff from the bakery had been delivering to a house on the street when the fire broke out, and attempted to help.