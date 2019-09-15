Fatal Blackpool flat fire no longer being treated as suspicious

The death of a woman in a Blackpool flat fire is no longer being treated as suspicious following a joint investigation between the police and fire service.

The woman, thought to be in her 40s, was found in a flat on Althorp Close yesterday, following reports of a fire. The fire service was called at around 12.45pm.

Forensics experts dressed in white suits were seen at around 2pm, while detectives were spotted carrying out door-to-door enquiries.

Officers remained at the scene overnight and into this morning carrying out an investigation with colleagues from the Fire Service,

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are now satisfied that the fatal house fire which occurred yesterday (Saturday) in Blackpool is not suspicious."

DI Kathryn Riley, of Blackpool CID, said: "Investigators attended and they are satisfied that the fire was not started deliberately. We have now left the address.

"Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the woman who died."