Fat feline is top cat after diet

A flabby feline who was once so big she couldn’t jump the garden fence has been named ‘top cat’ in the UK’s largest pet slimming competition.

Seven-year-old Pepsi-Cola, who lives in Poulton with her owner Nicola Bennet, piled on the pounds after a life of eating and sleeping.

Pepsi-Cola has been named joint Top Cat in PDSA Pet Fi ... b after losing 17% of her bodyweight in six months. Picture from PDSA

But her excess weight was causing major problems with grooming and general mobility.

The porky pet used to weigh-in at a whopping 1st 5lb (8.8kg) – 60 per cent over her ideal weight of 12lb (5.5kg).

In just six months, she lost almost a fifth of her body weight, landing her second place in the PDSA’s pet slimming competition after wowing judges with her healthier 1st 2lb (7.3kg) figure.

Nicola said: “We are thrilled, and so happy at the change in Pepsi.

“She has become quite comical as she’s got more vocal. The first couple of days were so funny when she realised she couldn’t get food from the other cat’s feeder. She just kept walking up to it and looking at us in confusion when it wouldn’t open.”

“She likes the fact she can now jump higher than she used to. She has a mad half hour where she runs around the house just because she can.”

Pepsi-Cola’s weight-loss was supervised by Rachel Smith, Vet Team Leader at Blackpool PDSA.

She said: “Pepsi has undergone a huge transformation over the last six months. Nicola and her family have been very dedicated, changing her lifestyle for the better. She is unrecognisable from the cat that came for her first weigh-in six months ago. She’s healthier, happier and will be able to enjoy a much better quality of life.”