A farmer who became involved in a pub altercation threw a punch which put a man in hospital.

John Valiant (48) carried out his attack in the entrance to the Thatched House in Poulton town centre in February last year .

He pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

The court heard how when the victim was punched he fell and hit his head on a rail on the wall.

His head suffered a significant injury - a three inch laceration which required staples and stitches.

In a statement the victim said he now feared going out in Poulton and he had suffered anxiety and sleepless.

He was self employed and had to take time off work losing £1,500 earnings.

Gerry Coyle defending said his client of Shire Farm Oldfield Carr Lane, Poulton had originally pleaded not guilty.

This was when the prosecution case originally linked tge Thatched incident with an earlier incident in another bar on the same night.

Mr Coyle said :" However we managed to produce. Witnesses which clearly said Mr Valiant had not been in that other bar."

The lawyer said his client had been drinking but was not drunk when he became involved in an incident.

"He realised he could be facing a manslaughter charge S Such is the fine line that one punch can mean," said Mr Coyle .

He said his client was a full time farmer who had brought up five children after his wife left him.