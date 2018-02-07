Farewell to Blackpool photographer who was invited to Buckingham Palace

The family of a well known Blackpool photographer have paid tribute to a talented artist.

Eve Wheeler, who ran Studio D Photography in the resort with husband Dave, died last month at the age of 94.

Her son Mark said: “They were the first photographers to be invited to Buckingham Palace to cover the investitures and the award recipients were delighted at the quality of their photo souvenirs but slightly puzzled when the pictures arrived in the post from Blackpool.”

Eve played a key role in a number of local organisations, including the Ladies Circle, Inner Wheel, Tangent, 41 Club and the Blackpool Society for the Deaf.

Mark said she spent all but the final six years of her life in Blackpool, ‘giving back as much as she received’.

He added: “Industrious at work she was indomitable in Blackpool society.

“She always said that her life had been hard but good and was quite content to pass away from the effects of 20 years of diabetes in her 80’s, except that, her eldest daughter, Christine, stepped in with a change of diet and medication and Eve battled through to live another 15 years.”

Born in 1923 to parent Minnie and Joe, Eve was educated at St Kentigern’s Junior School and Layton Hill Convent. Mark said she was a woman of ‘considerable artistic talent, superb sales skills and total self belief’.

He added: “In her teens she made several appearances in the annual Blackpool children’s pantomime, danced her way through the war at the Tower Ballroom and was a glamorous guest and host of parties throughout the 60s and 70s.”

Eve died on January 16 in the arms of her grandson Joe. She leaves behind her four children – Christine, Mark, Gaye and Craig – eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.