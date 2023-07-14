News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Huw Edwards named as BBC presenter accused of paying teen for pictures
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed

Top Gear fans hopeful Preston’s Freddie Flintoff will return after Paddy McGuinness posts throwback snap

Fans were quick to spot Paddy’s Top Gear co-star Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff in the line-up.

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 14th Jul 2023, 19:49 BST- 1 min read

Top Gear fans are hopeful Preston’s Freddie Flintoff will return to the show after Paddy McGuinness posted a throwback snap.

After spotting Paddy’s post, many Top Gear fans shared the same sentiments.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Paddy posted: “This just popped up on my memories! It was taken a couple of years before the great plague hit. Not a grey hair in sight, well not on our heads at least. #throwback #socceraid #2018”

Fans were quick to spot Paddy’s Top Gear co-star Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff in the line-up.

Most Popular

The former cricketer was taken to hospital after being involved in a horror accident while filming for the hit motoring show in December. Last month, it was reported he was taking each day as it comes after the car crash.

Paddy’s photo saw get well messages for Freddie pour in, with many saying they miss seeing the star - alongside a flurry of fingers crossed emojis hoping for his return.

Hide Ad

Some reached out to Paddy to ask how Freddie was doing, while other fans simply asked him to pass on their love.

Hide Ad

@mcfadden724 said: “Aww I miss seeing Freddie I hope he is doing well” and @mrsg1983 wote: “Awwwww Freddie. Hope he’s doing ok xx miss u all on top gear xxx.” @cwallis_94 said: “How’s the big man Fred doing? Haven’t heard any updates..”

READ MORE

Freddie Flintoff: his replacement on A League of Their Own has been named

Freddie Flintoff: Top Gear star had to wait in agony with horrific facial injuries

Hide Ad

Freddie Flintoff: Why the Preston star has not returned to Top Gear

Related topics:Paddy McGuinnessPrestonMemoriesCricketFreddie FlintoffLancashireTop GearBBCBBC One