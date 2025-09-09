More than 4,000 runners took to Blackpool’s Promenade last week for the annual Blackpool Night Run raising over £106,000 for Brian House Children’s Hospice.

The event which is now in its sixth year takes place along the Blackpool Promenade along a traffic-free route.

This year’s run, held on August 27 saw participants set off from outside Blackpool Tower, heading to Red Bank Road and back to complete the 7.5km course.

While entry to the run was free, participants were asked to donate or commit to raising at least £30 in sponsorship to support children living with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions on the Fylde coast.

Hospice bosses say this year’s total is the largest amount raised since the event began in 2019.

Runners were inspired at the start line by Caroline Dempsey, her son Ben and their family who shared the story of their daughter Olivia.

Olivia, who was cared for at Brian House before her death in 2021 aged seven has become the inspiration behind many participants’ efforts.

Blackpool Night Run raised over 100k for charity. | nw

Caroline Dempsey said: "We hope that by sharing Olivia’s story, it inspired runners during their run just as the memories of Olivia kept us going.

“Every pound raised means more children like Olivia - more families like ours - are supported by Brian House and its amazing team of nurses who became our family during the worst time of our lives."

Events Manager Kayleigh Penn praised the community effort highlighting the role of volunteers, sponsors and runners from across the North West and beyond.

She said: “The Night Run gives people a unique chance to experience the Illuminations before the official switch-on, while directly supporting local families who rely on our hospice.

“Hearing Caroline and Ben speak before the event was a heartfelt reminder of why we put on events like this. To raise over £100,000 from a free event is incredible and shows the generosity and spirit of everyone involved.”

The funds raised will allow Brian House to continue delivering vital care, supporting families and creating lasting memories for children living with serious illnesses.

The hospice’s next event, the Blackpool Glow Walk (formerly the Memory Walk), invites participants to take a 2.5-mile or 5-mile walk under the Illuminations in memory of loved ones.

For more information, visit www.blackpoolglowwalk.co.uk.