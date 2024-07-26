Family welcomes coroner's 'neglect' verdict on Mary Fallon after she deteriorated in Blackpool care home
The relatives say the outcome of an inquest into her death backs up their concerns that Mary Fallon died because of the appalling standard of care she had received.
Mrs Fallon died at the age of 86 in July 2019 after her condition drastically deteriorated while she was living in the Highbury House care home on Lytham Road, South Shore.
Before Mary’s death in Blackpool Victoria Hospital, she had been found unconscious in her bed at the care home, with her body covered in pressure ulcers.
Her family said one of these wounds was large enough to “put a fist through”.
A string of other incidents had raised serious concerns about the standard of care at the home, whose owners DMK Ltd were fined £120,000 by the CQC last year in relation to the case, and which has since closed down.
At the end of a harrowing four day inquest which concluded yesterday (Thursday), Blackpool and Fylde coroner Alan Wilson found that Mrs Fallon died as a result of complications arising from significant pressure sores which developed whilst she was resident in a care home and which were contributed to by neglect.
The cause of death was found to be multiorgan failure, a result of sepsis which itself was caused by the severity of the pressure ulcers.
Mrs Fallon’s daughter, Helen Derry, joined other family members in a demonstration outside Blackpool Town Hall, calling for change.
She said of the verdict: “It’s been a good day for the family, after a five years of fighting.
“The coroner has decided on a verdict of neglect, which confirms that mum’s human rights were violated, resulting in mum dying, and it could have been avoided.
“Today we feel some sort of small justice for mum but she should have been cared for and looked after.
“The way a lot of these care homes are run, and allowed to stay open even when it is known they are run in a disgraceful way - that has to stop.”
