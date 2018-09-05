Family's heartbreaking plea to help find missing Adam Seaton

The heartbroken family of a missing man have issued an emotional appeal for help to find him.

Adam Seaton studies in Lancashire and has several friends in the Blackpool area, who they hope may have vital information.

Adam, 20, has been missing for four weeks and his mum has now written a touching letter to her son, pleading for him to come home.

She wrote: “These past few weeks have been the longest, most painful and surreal of my life.

“We are a family of four, but without you such a large part of us is missing that the three of us aren’t fitting together as we used to – there is a huge gap that we just can’t fill.

“Everything feels wrong and the house doesn’t feel the same.

“You have had a birthday while you’ve been away and not to be able to give you your card, present and a big birthday hug was so hard.

“Please come home before we have the next family occasion, as not having you here with us is just too painful.”

Adam, a geography student at Edge Hill, was last seen at his home in Marshside, Southport, on August 8.

Despite extensive searches as well as CCTV and mobile phone inquiries, police have so far not found him.

Adam is described as 6ft 2ins tall, of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a burgundy tracksuit top, black and white T-shirt, blue jeans and burgundy Puma trainers.

Det Ch Insp Gayle Rooney, of Merseyside Police, said: “Adam went missing from his family home and there have been no confirmed sightings of him since.

“His family are naturally very concerned for his welfare and are desperate for information as to his whereabouts.”

It is thought Adam had been driving his mum’s red Fiesta to an RSPB car park by marshland near his home.

Police have appealed for anyone with information about Adam’s disappearance to get in touch.

Many members of the public have been helping to search marshland near the family home.

Det Ch Insp Gayle Rooney urged anyone who may have “vital information” abut his movements before he went missing to call Merseyside Police on 101, or Missing People on 116 000.

The family has set up a Facebook page to help find Adam and have launched a daily diary as part of their efforts.