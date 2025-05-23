The family of a teenage boy who drowned in the River Wyre in Garstang have paid a heartbreaking tribute to the tragic 15-year-old.

Lotus Bowker, from Kirkham, got into difficulty in the water close to Garstang Cricket Club at 2.33pm on Saturday (May 17).

Police officers quickly attended and found that Lotus was being given CPR by members of the public on the riverbank. He was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition where he sadly died on Sunday morning.

Emergency services seen at the edge of the River Wyre in Garstang on Saturday afternoon

In a statement today, Lotus’s dad David paid tribute to his son, “a lovely boy who meant the world” to his family.

David also warned other youngsters to “think twice” about the dangers of swimming in rivers and open water.

He said: “Our son Lotus was such a lovely boy. He meant the world to me, my wife, daughter and four sons.

“I wouldn’t wish this on anyone. Those waters aren’t meant to be swam in, as stated there.

“I want any individuals and especially youngsters to think twice before visiting these dangerous locations which can potentially be costly cheap thrills regardless of social pressures or feeling the need to be included.”

Lotus's family do not wish to provide a photograph of their son and have asked for their privacy to be respected at this distressing time.

Lancashire Police said Lotus’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroners office in due course.

DI Adie Knowles, of West CID, added: “First and foremost my thoughts remain with Lotus’s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

“They have lost a son and brother in the most tragic of circumstances and I just want to echo David’s words around water safety.

“I’d just ask that people think twice before going into rivers, reservoirs or any form of open water. You are unnecessarily putting your lives at risk, and I really don’t want to have to knock on your parents door to tell them that you won’t be coming home.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting log 834 of May 174, 2025.