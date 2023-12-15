Officers were called at approximately 2am on 15th August to The Strand, Blackpool, to a report of an assault.

A family have paid an emotional tribute to a man who died three months after an assault in Blackpool.

George Fenlon, 23, from Blackpool, died in hospital on November 22.

A man has now been charged with murder.

In a tribute to George, his family said: “George had a warm and unique personality and charismatic nature.

“His personality reflected his happy go with the flow nature.

“During his traumatic time in hospital, real love and affection was shown from friends, colleagues, and family throughout, until his last days and hours.

Tributes have been paid to a 23-year-old George Fenlon who died three months after being assaulted in Blackpool town centre

“His first meeting with his newborn daughter while he was in his hospital bed, unable to talk or see her when she was five hours old, will be a cherished memory for George’s partner and daughter, his loveable and warm spirit will be with her forever.”

They found that George had suffered head injuries, and he was taken to hospital.

Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones, and they have been supported by specially trained officers.

Rhys Jones, 26, of Hampton Street, Cannock, Staffordshire, was initially arrested in September and charged with section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent.

Today (15th December) following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Jones was charged with murder.