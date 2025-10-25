Lancashire Police

The family of a ‘doting dad’ who died following a collision in Kirkham have paid tribute to a man with a ‘heart of pure gold’.

David Rhodes, 40, was described as a ‘ball of energy, a cheeky character with an infectious smile’, with his family paying loving and moving tribute to their loved one.

David suffered serious injuries in a single vehicle collision involving a Peugeot Bipper van on Carr Lane, at the junction with Dowbridge, which happened around 11pm on Saturday 11th October.

According to police, he was taken to hospital but was very sadly pronounced deceased soon after.

Paying tribute to David, who lived in Todmorden, his family said: “David was a doting dad to his beautiful seven-year-old-year old girl, a protective big brother and a much-loved son.

“He was Todmorden’s best builder as he would always say! People who knew David would agree he was a ball of energy, a cheeky character with an infectious smile, and a heart of pure gold.

“All our lives will be a much quieter and duller place without him. We love you, forever and always.

“David tragically and suddenly lost his life on the 12th of October, in a road traffic accident in Carr Lane, Kirkham.

“Our hearts are breaking, we don't understand how this has happened, if anyone has any information or saw anything, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please contact the police.”

Officers investigating the collision are continuing to appeal for information.

If you have any information or you think you can help the investigation, please contact 101 – quoting log 1583 of 11th October - or email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected].

A 45-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and driving while impaired through drink/drugs, has been released under investigation.