Family of disabled St Annes woman who died after week-long illness will challenge ‘natural causes’ inquest result in High Court

The family of a disabled woman who died after a week-long illness will challenge an inquest that found she died of natural causes in the High Court.

Jackie Maguire, who had Down’s Syndrome, died in at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on February 22 2017 after suffering an ulcer that pierced the wall of her stomach.

The 52-year-old, who lived at the United Response Care Home in St Annes, had suffered from sickness for a week and diarrhoea for a week and a half, and had a suspected seizure the day before her death.

Jackie’s mother, Muriel Maguire, has now received permission to challenge coroner Alan Wilson’s decision not to leave a possible conclusion of neglect to the jury at her inquest last July.

She will also challenge his decision not to engage Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights - the right to life.

Mrs Maguire said: “I am pleased that at the High Court has granted me permission for a judicial review of the inquest into my daughter Jackie’s death, which resulted in the jury returning an extremely bland conclusion which in no way reflected the many serious failings which led to my daughter’s death.

“I am pleased the Judge thought different considerations may apply to Jackie’s death, because she was a very vulnerable person.

“Jackie was deeply loved by her brothers and sisters and by the many who knew her and as a family we now prepare for the hearing in a few months time when we hope the High Court will quash the jury’s verdict of natural causes and order that a new inquest takes place.

“Far too many people with Down’s Syndrome and learning disabilities such as Jackie die too young. I am determined that the tragic circumstances of Jackie’s death should not go unnoticed and that as many lessons as possible are learnt to help prevent similar tragedies in the future.”

Carole Boys, CEO of the Downs Syndrome Association, said: “We are encouraged to hear permission has been granted for a judicial review to look at certain decisions made by the coroner at the inquest in to the death of Jacqueline Maguire, who had Down’s Syndrome. The Down’s Syndrome Association has ongoing and serious concerns about the premature deaths of people with Down’s Syndrome.”