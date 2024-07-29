Family in scare on Fleetwood beach as RNLI rescue them from waves

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

RNLI voluteers at Fleetwood were just about to enjoy tea and cake after a church service when they were called out to help a family cut off by the tide.

Two adults, three children and two dogs were caught out by the unpredictable tide at Fleetwood in a frightening incident which mirrored a dramatic rescue there last week.

The volunteers were at St Nicholas Church on Sunday, having just attended the thanksgiving service taken by Father John Hall, when their pagers went off at 2.50pm.

Fleetwood RNLI's inshore lifeboat, Harbet

The charity’s D-Class lifeboat Harbet was able to locate the group, who were treading water as the boat reached them, and return them safely to shore where they were passed into the care of the North West Ambulance Service.

Coastguards were also called out.

Neil Atkinson, at the helm of the lifeboat, said: “In situations like this every second counts, and we were fortunate to reach this family when we did.

“It reminds us all to check tide times and stay aware of what’s happening around us, and most importantly to carry a means of calling for help and if you find yourself in danger call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”