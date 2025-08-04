Family fun with a magical twist comes to the seaside

The Evolution of Magic is a high-energy, illusion based stage show held at the Horseshoe Showbar within Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

What’s on?

Known for its Las Vegas - style production, the show blends cutting-edge magic, mind reading and dynamic stagecraft for a night of jaw-dropping entertainment.

This season’s show, running from February to August is titled ‘identity: The Ultimate Magic Experience’ and dives deep into themes of perception, identity and the power of belief.

It's designed to engage audiences of all ages, offering moments of suspense, wonder and laughter throughout a fast-paced 90-minute performance.

The stars of the show

Elizabeth Best - a standout semi-finalist on Britain’s Got Talent, Elizabeth Best brings an eerie and emotional style of illusion.

Her performances blend mentalism with storytelling, often leaving audiences in stunned silence.

Craig Christian - an international magician known for his sleight-of-hand expertise and charismatic stage presence. Craig’s magic is modern, edgy, and full of surprises with rapid-fire illusions and smooth audience engagement.

Together, they’re joined by a talented supporting cast, creating a production that feels immersive, theatrical and deeply interactive.

Tickets & info

Season Dates: February to 30 August

Show Times: Evening performances with selected matinee shows during peak periods

Venue: Horseshoe Showbar, Pleasure Beach Resort, Blackpool

Duration: Approximately 90 minutes (with a short interval)

Adults: From £17

Children: From £14

Family & Premium Options: Available for larger groups or priority seating

Seating is limited due to the intimate size of the venue, so advance booking is recommended - especially during holidays and weekends.

Who it’s for

The Evolution of Magic is suitable for all ages. Whether you’re a family seeking light-hearted fun, a couple looking for something exciting and different or a magic fan wanting cutting-edge illusions - this show caters to a broad audience.

If you're visiting Blackpool this year, The Evolution of Magic is one of the top attractions not to miss.

Combining heart-pounding illusions, laugh-out-loud moments and a healthy dose of mystery, it’s a magical journey that stays with you long after the lights go down.